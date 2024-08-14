News

Search begins for new Junior Jarl

Shetland Times August 14, 2024 0
Junior Jarl Skeppare Nokkvesson and his Jarl's Squad at the Peerie Galley Shed.

Junior Up-Helly-A’ is now looking for a new Jarl for next year’s festivities.

The process for electing the Junior Jarl for 2025 started yesterday (Tuesday), with applications open for interested young people in second year at school in Lerwick.

The Junior Up-Helly-A’ committee thanked the Jarl Skeppare Nokkvesson, his Jarl’s Squad, musicians and the supporting families for their efforts over the last year.

In a statement, the committee said: “After 331 days of hard work, volunteering, learning, excitement and much fun along the way, Junior Up-Helly-A’ 2024 has officially come to an end.

“Junior Jarl Skeppare Nokkvesson, the Junior Jarl Squad and musicians have had a great year with many highlights and adventures.”

Applications can be requested by emailing the committee, or visiting the links on Linktree.

