New Antarctic makes her way home 

August 14, 2024 0
The new Antarctic on her maiden journey from Bilbao to Shetland, pictured off Sumburgh Head. Photo: Ronnie Robertson.

A new pelagic fishing vessel has completed her maiden journey home to Shetland.

The Antarctic was pictured this morning, off Sumburgh Head, on her way from Bilbao in Spain.

Antarctic skipper John Stewart described her recently as “second to none”.

Mr Stewart and around 80 others, including family, friends and business partners attended a naming vessel for the new vessel at the Zamakona shipyard earlier this summer.

The vessel, designed by Skipsteknisk, is 69.6m long with a 15.2m beam, accommodates 14 people and will replace the Antarctic II (LK 145), which was built in 2004.

She has spent recent weeks undergoing sea trials before making the journey to Shetland.

