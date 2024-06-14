Crisis talks to save tourist centre from closure

The Lerwick Tourist Centre. Photo: Jim Mullay.

Crisis talks are to be held over the future of Lerwick tourist information centre after its closure date was confirmed – with hopes for a possible takeover.

VisitScotland announced yesterday (Thursday) the iCentre would shut up shop for good on 18th November.

It is part of a nationwide closure, which Visit Scotland claims is designed to grow the tourism sector by influencing visitors before they leave home.

The news has been widely criticiised – particularly as the Lerwick centre has such high footfall from cruise ship passengers, tourists and locals alike.

Shetland Tourism Association is meeting the Development Trusts Association Scotland later this month to discuss a possible takeover.

Loading…

STA chairwoman Amanda Hawick said the closure would be devastating for Shetland.

“If we don’t take action now the future is going to be very worrying for Sheltnad and the tourism sector,” she said.

Ms Hawick said the takeover would require a complete transformation of the STA’s constitution and a lot of work from emmbers.

But she said the committee remained optimistic it could be done.

More in next week’s edition.