Concerns raised over Northern Isles e-bike tours

A group of cyclists preparing to leave from the cruise ship AIDAluna. Photo: Graham Mullay

An MSP has called on the Scottish government to get to grips problems surrounding cycling groups off cruise ships.

Jame Halcro Johnston raised questions over road safety across the Highlands and Islands.

And the Tory MSP has specifically raised the point of cycling groups causing a potential safety hazard during their visits to the isles.

Mr Halcro Johnston raised the point in a supplementary question in yesterday’s portfolio questions on net zero and energy and transport.

“In Orkney and Shetland, there has been an increase in visitors touring our islands on ebikes provided by the cruise ships they’ve just come off,” he stated.

“Many won’t have ridden one before, and they’re using roads simply not suitable for large – slow moving – groups of cyclists who can be more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic. Something I’ve seen for myself.”

He asked what concerns there were of the potential risks being created, and how the Scottish government could support the police and councils in addressing them.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Halcro Johnston said: “Tourism is a vital sector for Orkney and Shetland, and those who chose to visit our islands are always very welcome.

“However, there has been an increase in visitors touring our islands on ebikes provided by the cruise ships they’ve just come off, with many of them inexperienced users who are also using roads they don’t know and which are simply not suitable for large, but slow moving, groups of cyclists who can be more focused on the scenery than the road and other traffic.

“As I have experienced myself, I’m sure many local residents will have found themselves stuck behind large groups of ebikes and simply unable to pass safely. As well as extremely frustrating, potentially doubling journey times, I cannot believe this is safe.

“I know that the police and Orkney Island Council have acted to reduce the size of groups and provide more advice to users, and I understand similar calls have been made in Shetland as well.

“But I am disappointed that the cabinet secretary was not able to lay out in more detail how SNP ministers in Edinburgh are supporting local initiatives to address what is a growing problem.”