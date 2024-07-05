POLL: Will Labour landslide and Carmichael victory help Shetland achieve its priorities? 

The UK’s political landscape has changed dramatically overnight, with Labour winning a decisive victory in the General Election

There was less drama in the Orkney and Shetland seat where Scottish Liberal Democrat Alistair Carmichael commanded another decisive victory.

But what difference will it make for Shetland’s political priorities, such as fixed links, investment in ferries, and a better deal from the energy industry?

Will the new Labour government pay heed to the urgent calls for financial support to get the first tunnels built?

Will Mr Carmichael have greater influence after the Lib Dems won a record number of seats?

