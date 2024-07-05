News

WATCH: Resident highlights extent of windfarm noise 

Chloe Irvine July 5, 2024 0
WATCH: Resident highlights extent of windfarm noise 

Fears have been raised over the noise coming from Viking Energy Windfarm’s turbines – with some residents vowing to leave their homes.

Vincent Tonner who has lived in North Nesting for the last 12 years is “probably as close” as you can get to the windfarm.

He has contended with the construction phase of the windfarm, but plans to move out of his home as a result of the noise pollution.

“We’re going to move, we’ve decided we can’t put up with it – and we’ve put up with a lot with the construction of it,” he said.

Marvin Hutchison, who was born, raised and currently lives in Voe also expressed plans to move due to the noise. 

Mandy Sutherland who has lived in Catfirth for the “brucks of 30 years” shared a video of the turbines nearby her horses where the turbines can be heard in the background.

Though she said the video was not as loud as it sounded in real life, the footage sparked concern for both humans and animals living in the area. 

SSE urged those concerned about noise from the windfarm to get in touch.

“We operate robust control measures to ensure all wind turbines at our sites operate to industry standards and in compliance with threshold conditions as determined by planning conditions,” the energy giant said in a statement.

“As a responsible neighbour, we would encourage anyone with concerns about noise interference to contact us directly so we can undertake a rigorous assessment against planning conditions.”

Read the full story in this week’s Shetland Times

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Chloe Irvine

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Chloe Irvine

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.