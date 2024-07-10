Sentence deferred after Walls death

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A driver who admitted causing the death of an elderly woman at the Walls pier will be sentenced next month.

Justyna Holbourn, from Ingaville Road, Scalloway, reversed into a parked car at the pier on 17th March last year.

The owner of the car, 72-year-old Kathleen McLachlan, was at the rear of the vehicle at the time and was knocked to the ground and severely injured.

She died in hospital on the mainland four days later.

Appearing from Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), Holbourn admitted driving without due care and attention, and failing to make effective use of her mirrors before the crash.

Defence agent Kris Kane asked for her sentence to be deferred for the preparation of background reports.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed, and banned Holbourn from driving in the meantime.

The 46-year-old will return for sentencing on 8th August.