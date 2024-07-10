News

Sentence deferred after Walls death

July 10, 2024 0
Sentence deferred after Walls death
Lerwick Sheriff Court. 

A driver who admitted causing the death of an elderly woman at the Walls pier will be sentenced next month.

Justyna Holbourn, from Ingaville Road, Scalloway, reversed into a parked car at the pier on 17th March last year.

The owner of the car, 72-year-old Kathleen McLachlan, was at the rear of the vehicle at the time and was knocked to the ground and severely injured.

She died in hospital on the mainland four days later.

Appearing from Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday), Holbourn admitted driving without due care and attention, and failing to make effective use of her mirrors before the crash.

Defence agent Kris Kane asked for her sentence to be deferred for the preparation of background reports.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank agreed, and banned Holbourn from driving in the meantime.

The 46-year-old will return for sentencing on 8th August.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.