News

Council warns elderly of scam callers

Shetland Times July 30, 2024 0
Council warns elderly of scam callers
The council has warned people about scam callers looking to instal new community alarms.

The council has warned residents with community alarm or home link systems to be wary of scam calls. 

This comes after one resident alerted the SIC to an incident in recent weeks.

A scammer contacted a resident offering to replace their current alarm and wanted to arrange for someone to come and instal it.

To give customers peace of mind, SIC lead occupational therapist Charlotte Weaver said any contact about an alarm system would come from the council’s Community Health and Social Care Service.

“If you are unsure about any communication regarding community alarms, you can contact the Community Occupational Therapy team on 01595 744319 to check whether or not it was from us,” Ms Weaver added.

Trading Standards team leader David Marsh has said there had been many nuisance or scam calls made to islanders. It had been an “ever-present danger” to defraud victims.

“The best defence against them is a call blocker unit, which plugs into an existing phone line and can work alongside broadband and any other installed devices such as care alarms,” Mr Marsh said. 

“Thanks to national funding, we can put this valuable protection in place for you or someone close to you.”

Mr Marsh highlighted that anyone can access a free call blocker from Trading Standards by calling on 01595 744887 or email trading.standards@shetland.gov.uk.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.