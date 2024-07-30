Geddes appointed as permanent chief at recreational trust

SRT's new chief executive Robert Geddes.

Shetland Recreational Trust has appointed an employee with almost 30 years’ experience in the organisation as its new chief executive.

The board of trustees announced yesterday (Monday) that Robert Geddes had made permanent chief after more than a year of holding the role on an acting basis.

Mr Geddes has been an employee of Shetland Recreational Trust since he left school in 1995.

After starting as a recreation assistant, he has then held roles at every level of the business.

His promotion to the top post on a permanent basis reflects the skills, qualifications and experience gained in his working lifetime.

Mr Geddes has been acting chief executive since April 2023 and led the organisation through one of the most

challenging years inits history, facing the financial after-effects of the pandemic and energy crisis.

In May this year, Trustees began a full recruitment process attracting applications from across the country.

Board chairman David Thomson said: “Among a field of strong candidates, Robert has demonstrated why he is the right person for the job.

“Robert’s enthusiasm to motivate, encourage and bring energy to the delivery of SRT’s strategic objectives stand out.

“His determination for SRT to succeed has been evident for years.

He is an exemplary relationship builder and there are few in our industry who understand better the opportunity to effect real and lasting change to the health and wellbeing of communities throughout Shetland.

“We are proud that Robert is an example of home-grown talent, appointed on merit, and we look forward to

him leading our mission to make Shetland more active, more often.”

Mr Geddes will cease the acting post and begin as chief executive on his return from leave on Monday

12th August.