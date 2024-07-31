Suspected mine is false alarm

The suspected mine which was found in Yell.

A suspected mine in Yell turned out to be a false alarm after a bomb disposal team was sent to investigate.

Last week, a mussel farmer became concerned after staff discovered what they believed to be an unexploded mine, while sampling their stock.

The Ministry of Defence sent an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, which arrived on Sunday, who believed there was no danger posed by the device.

Coastguard, who cordoned off the area, and the EOD team were stood down before lunchtime.