News

Scotland’s top cop pays visit to Lerwick

Shetland Times July 31, 2024 0
Scotland’s top cop pays visit to Lerwick
From left: Chief constable Jo Farrell, dog handler Megan Grant, Highlands and islands superintendent Rob Shepherd and Dogs Against Drugs project manager Michael Coutts.

Scotland’s most senior officer visited the isles to speak to island officers.

Chief constable Jo Farrell spoke to officers in Lerwick yesterday (Tuesday) as part of a programme to better understand challenges they face while on the beat. 

She voiced her support for officers after concerns were raised over an over-stretched patrol.

It was chief constable Farrell’s first visit to Shetland and Ms Farrell said she was impressed by what she had seen in the Shetland constabulary.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.