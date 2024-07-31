Scotland’s top cop pays visit to Lerwick

From left: Chief constable Jo Farrell, dog handler Megan Grant, Highlands and islands superintendent Rob Shepherd and Dogs Against Drugs project manager Michael Coutts.

Scotland’s most senior officer visited the isles to speak to island officers.

Chief constable Jo Farrell spoke to officers in Lerwick yesterday (Tuesday) as part of a programme to better understand challenges they face while on the beat.

She voiced her support for officers after concerns were raised over an over-stretched patrol.

It was chief constable Farrell’s first visit to Shetland and Ms Farrell said she was impressed by what she had seen in the Shetland constabulary.