Intoxicated teen freed himself from spit hood to assault police

The teen was kicked out of Trench.

A teenager who spat at police officers after being kicked out of a nightclub has been told to “think long and hard” about his behaviour.

Dougray Bain admitted threatening behaviour and assaulting two officers when he appeared before Lerwick Sheriff Court today (Wednesday).

The 18-year-old from Cunningsburgh had been at Trench Bar in the town in the early hours of 31st March when police tried to search him for drugs.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said Bain was taken outside and became “aggressive” towards officers by “clenching his fists”.

Although no drugs were found, police told Bain he was not welcome back in the club due to his “level of intoxication”.

“He ignored that,” the fiscal said. “He immediately made his way back to the entrance of the premises and attempted to force his way in.”

The court heard two officers prevented Bain from entering and he began lashing out, striking one on the arms and body.

Bain was restrained and the officers attempted to handcuff him but he continued to resist, striking another female officer.

A third officer arrived, the court heard, and escorted Bain to a nearby police van.

Along the way, Mr MacKenzie said the accused spat on the officer.

Bain was restrained with a spit hood in the van – but continued to shout and swear.

The fiscal said the accused managed to remove the hood and spat again at an officer.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said there was “quite a lot of useful background” about his client, which would be available from criminal justice social work reports.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank adjourned the case for the preparation of reports – but warned the accused he took a dim view of his behaviour.

“I do not appreciate people who act towards police officers in the manner,” he said.

“This unsavoury propensity to spit at police officers will be deal with appropriately by this court.

“Think long and hard while these reports are being prepared.”

Bain is due back before the court for sentencing on 28th August.