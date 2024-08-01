Dog put down after ferry terminal attack

Two people were attacked by a dog at the NorthLink ferry terminal in Lerwick this morning (Thursday).

Police officers, a dog warden and a vet had to attend to secure the animal, which injured the two at around 8.15am.

Police said it was put down shortly after it was captured.

Inspector Sam Greshon said there were “no reports of serious injuries”, and she thanked their partner agencies for their support.

There were reports locally that the dog could have been a banned XL Bully, but police said they had no guidance on the breed of the dog as yet.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.