News

Dog put down after ferry terminal attack

August 1, 2024 0
Dog put down after ferry terminal attack

Two people were attacked by a dog at the NorthLink ferry terminal in Lerwick this morning (Thursday).

Police officers, a dog warden and a vet had to attend to secure the animal, which injured the two at around 8.15am.

Police said it was put down shortly after it was captured.

Inspector Sam Greshon said there were “no reports of serious injuries”, and she thanked their partner agencies for their support.

There were reports locally that the dog could have been a banned XL Bully, but police said they had no guidance on the breed of the dog as yet.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.