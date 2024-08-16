News

August 16, 2024 0
POLL: Should mobile phones be banned in schools? 
Mobile phones could be banned in schools. Image by Luisellle Planeta/Pixabay.

Headteachers in Shetland will be able to ban the use of mobile phones in schools with the backing of the Scottish government.

According to new guidance published this week, pupils  could be required to hand over devices before classes start or be  banned from using them on school trips.

The aim is to remove distractions from schools and also cut down on pupils filming instances of bullying.

However, the guidance also highlights examples in which mobile phones are necessary for pupils., such as those with medical or additional support needs.

It will be down to individual schools to adopt a mobile phone policy which they believe is most appropriate.

A number of parents of pupils at the Anderson High School have previously called for mobile phones to be banned, along with other measures, to crack down on poor behaviour and bullying.

The SIC confirmed in response to a Freedom of Information request from this newspaper that a number of mobile phones had been confiscated from pupils over recent years.

