Wishart selects dog handler as local hero

Kevin Craigens August 16, 2024 0
Dogs Against Drugs project manager and dog handler Michael Coutts. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A Dogs Against Drugs handler has been selected as a local hero as he is hailed as a “great advocate” for the isles.

Dogs Against Drugs project manager Michael Coutts was selected as nominations were made earlier this year, ending last month.

Mr Coutts has been a part of the charity since it was set up in 2002 to prevent the movement of illegal drugs into Shetland.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart hailed his dedication to stamp out the importing of illegal substances to the isles.

“Dogs Against Drugs plays an important role in keeping illicit drugs out of Shetland as well as running an education programme aimed at young people about the harm from illegal drugs,” she said.

As the Shetland Local Hero, Mr Coutts will travel to Holyrood next month as part of celebrations for the silver anniversary of the Scottish parliament.

Ms Wishart added: “Michael’s trip to Holyrood will be a chance to thank him for his tireless work and to show him and the charity the wide public support in Shetland for its work.”

In recent years the charity has struggled to find funding to cover core costs despite the dogs detecting over a million pounds of illegal drugs.

In March, this newspaper launched a campaign to urge the Scottish government to direct more money from the proceeds of crime to Dogs Against Drugs.

