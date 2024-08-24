Lerwick Lifeboat assists yacht with engine problems

Lerwick lifeboat launched this morning (Saturday) to assist a 14-metre yacht with engine problems, south of Lerwick.

The German-registered vessel with six people on board had encountered engine problems yesterday while approaching Shetland from the east.

However, under sail the skipper had managed to almost reach Lerwick harbour before needing assistance.

At the request of HM Coastguard, Lerwick lifeboat launched just after 7.30am, reaching the stricken yacht within ten minutes, less than one nautical mile from the Ness of Sound.

A decision was made to take the vessel under tow and the lifeboat and yacht arrived in Lerwick Harbour around 8.20am, with the yacht brought alongside a pontoon in the Albert Dock.

Sea conditions were moderate, with south easterly winds increasing Force 4-5, and an air temperature of around 10C.

Tommy Goudie, deputy coxswain said: “With some sea swell and gusting winds this morning, manoevuring this yacht wasn’t straightforward but we were pleased to be able help the crew of this yacht to the safety of Lerwick Harbour, where they can carry out engine repairs.”