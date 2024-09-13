POLL: Should SIC be using PR firm to gain access to politicians ?

The PR firm has been helping the SIC on projects including fixed links.

The SIC has been paying an Edinburgh PR firm to help it progress key projects – but some councillors are concerned by its influence on the leadership.

The council has not disclosed the sum paid to Message Matters – but one councillor said it would be “eye-opening” when it was revealed.

The firm was founded by the Scottish Conservatives’ former head of communications Andy Maciver and ex-Tory MP Peter Duncan.

It has been helping the council on projects such as fixed links and the Shetland Tariff as well as helping senior officials and councillors gain access to politicians.

But Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott has questioned whether it is the best way to spend money.

And Shetland South councillor Alex Armitage has raised concerns about the role of an unelected political fixer.

“Democracy, accountability and transparency are important principles to consider here,” he said.

Laurie Goodlad has also raised concerns in this week’s Straight Talking about council leadership’s using PR companies.

