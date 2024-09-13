News

Sports Awards nominations to close this weekend

September 13, 2024 0
Last year's big winners were the Shetland Ladies hockey team. Photo: Brian Gray. 

The closing date for the Shetland Sports Awards is this weekend – so get your nominations in.

The Shetland Sports Award are back once again, celebrating the many sporting achievements over the last 12 months.

There are awards for Team and Young Team of the Year, Sportsperson and Young Sportsperson of the Year, Volunteer Coach of the Year and Volunteer of the Year.

There is also the Inclusivity Award for an individual, athlete of a club who has gone above and beyond to promote inclusivity in their sport.

And of course there is the chance to nominate someone for the Lifetime Endeavour Award – for the person you believe should be given special recognition for the devotion they have given their sport or sports.

However, the opportunity to have your say will come to an end on Sunday at midnight. 

Nominations for the awards can be submitted here

