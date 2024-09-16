‘Safe zone’ to be created at hospital

Gilbert Bain Hospital in Lerwick.

A “safe access zone” will be created at the Gilbert Bain in Lerwick to prevent abortion protests from taking place.

The move follows the passing in the Scottish Parliament of the Safe Access Zones Scotland Act, which was introduced by Green MSP Gillian Mackay.

The act will create a 200-metre-wide safe access, or buffer zone, around abortion service providers to prevent intimidating protests from taking place from 24th September.

Police Scotland will be responsible for enforcing Safe Access Zones. Anyone breaking safe access zone laws could be fined up to £10,000.

Among the 118 MSPs who supported the act is Highlands and Islands Green MSP, Ariane Burgess.

“This is a milestone for healthcare and reproductive rights in Shetland,” she said.

“Nobody should have to pass protesters with graphic banners and sometimes even megaphones trying to stop them from accessing the healthcare they are entitled to, but that is what people have had to endure.

“The protesters know exactly what they are doing, and the distress and hurt that they are causing for patients and medical staff at hospitals. Now, at last, we are only weeks away from stopping them for good.

“I am grateful to my colleague Gillian Mackay MSP for all of her work in introducing this act, as well as campaigners across the Highlands and Islands and everyone who contributed to the consultation and shared what I know were very difficult experiences.

“I hope that nobody else will have to go through what they have.”