NHS Shetland’s annual review to take place

NHS Shetland board chairman Gary Robinson. Photo: NHS Shetland

NHS Shetland’s annual review will take place this month, giving the public an opportunity to hear about what the health board has in store over the coming year.

The meeting, which will take place on 30th September, will be led by chairman of NHS Shetland Gary Robinson.

The annual review offers the public a chance to hear how services are being delivered, and the ways in which public funding is being used.

Mr Robinson said: “I am looking forward to hosting our annual review later this month.

“It will allow us to welcome the community and our partners to hear more about the board’s achievements, successes and challenges from the year.

“We’ll also be at the Living Well Hub ahead of the review meeting itself. Please feel free to come and talk to us then. Thanks again to the team at the hub for allowing us to be part of the community drop-in.”

The hub meeting will take place at Brae Youth Centre on Friday 20 September from 11am-1pm.

Mr Robinson will lead a presentation during the meeting, followed by a question and answer session.

However, NHS Shetland has advised that, whilst people are actively encouraged to ask questions during the Q&A session, it will not be possible to answer patient-specific questions.

This year’s review meeting will be held online, but all are welcome to attend.

Anyone wishing to submit a question ahead of the meeting should email shet.corporateservices@nhs.scot or telephone 01595 743060.

Alternatively, you can contact us by writing to: Carolyn Hand, Corporate Services Manager, NHS Shetland Board Headquarters, Montfield Upper Floor, Burgh Road, Lerwick, ZE1 0LA.