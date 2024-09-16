Tourism businesses urged to register for flagship trade event

VisitScotland Connect 2024 at P&J Live, Aberdeen.

Tourism businesses are being encouraged to register for a flagship trade event – to help them claim a slice of the £3.5bn international market.

VisitScotland Connect is returning to P&J Live in Aberdeen in April offering tourism businesses the chance to connect with tour operators and travel advisers across the world.

It follows VisitScotland’s hugely unpopular decision to close all of its iCentres across the country as part of a strategic move to influence visitors before they leave home through online marketing.

The Lerwick tourist information centre is due to close on 18th November – although there are plans for a locally-run venture to take it over.

VisitScotland said more than half of international visitors plan and book their travel through the travel trade.

Businesses including accommodation providers, tour operators, or food and drink establishments are encouraged to register for the event and showcase their products or services.

VisitScotland island manager Steve Mathieson said he was “thrilled” to be returning to the P&J Live.

“I would encourage any trade-ready tourism businesses in Shetland to register for the event, which offers a targeted opportunity to connect them with the travel trade, helping to generate sales and new business opportunities,” he added.

“With such large numbers of visitors using tour operators and travel agents to plan and book their travel, due to the extra reassurance and guidance they offer, we recognise also that these intermediaries can play a very important part in shaping their experiences on the islands to be more sustainable and more positive for the communities they visit.

“Responsible tourism is at the heart of what we do and will form an integral part of VisitScotland Connect 2025, in terms of both event delivery and our efforts to ensure visitors can make more sustainable choices.

“VisitScotland Connect is only one element of a comprehensive marketing strategy which works year-round to bring visitors to Scotland.”

Visit visitscotland.com/connect to register.