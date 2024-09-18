News

September 18, 2024 0
Loganair bookings up after cancellations fall by 45 per cent
Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah.

Loganair has reported increased bookings as a result of performance improvements including a 45 per cent decrease on cancelled flights.

Chief executive Luke Farajallah told Tuesday’s external transport forum the airline was “delivering on the promises” made when he started six months ago.

He said the focus has been on achieving a “really strong, silently stable, dependable operation”.

“We are moving very much along those lines and we are delivering improved regularity and improved on-time performance,” he said.

Mr Farajallah said he hoped the improvements would give passengers more confidence that the airline is “moving along the right lines.

“We are very focussed on making sure we deliver an airline that is dependable and reliable to the islands,” he added.

 Chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove said he was “very happy” with the improvements.

“What we are seeing is a much more stable network and that is feeding through into customer satisfaction,” he added.

The airline’s performance figures for January to August showed there had been 45 per cent fewer cancelled flights compared to the same period last year.

Punctuality for the period was also seven per cent up.

While the industry benchmark considers a punctual departure to take-off within 15 minutes of the scheduled time, Loganair has also brought in a new performance measure for flights that leave exactly on time, with no additional leeway.

Mr Lovegrove said the improved perspective was evident in the increased bookings, repeat travellers and returning customers.

He said forward bookings were also “incredibly healthy”.

