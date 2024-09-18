New summer services to Belfast and Manchester 

Two new flights to Belfast and Manchester will be available from Sumburgh Airport next summer.

Loganair’s chief commercial officer Luke Lovegrove announced the new services at Tuesday’s external transport forum.

He said there would be three flights to Belfast each week and four to Manchester.

The flights will go via Inverness but they will be “stay on the plane” services so customers do not need to change aircraft during their journeys.

These will be separate to the current flights between Sumburgh and Inverness via Kirkwall.

Loganair’s schedule for summer 2025 will feature 126 weekly flights serving 10 destinations.

These will also include the return of flights to Bergen and London.