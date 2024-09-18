UPDATED: Whalsay and Yell both down to single vessels 

Whalsay ferry Hendra broke down this morning.

Whalsay’s ferry service was down to a single vessel due to the breakdown of the Hendra.

The 42-year old vessel, which is the oldest of the current ferry fleet, was taken out of service due to an “overheating engine”.

Bookings had been suspended and commuters were advised to use the booked queue until further notice.

This comes after the SIC announced yesterday evening the Yell Sound service is also running to a single vessel due to “sickness and no certified cover”.

The Yell Sound service will have a single vessel today, tomorrow and Friday.

SIC confirmed the Hendra will return to service at 12 noon.