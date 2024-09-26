Council issues warning over rogue traders

Rogue traders are falsely claiming to be carrying out work for the council when they go door-to-door.

The SIC has warned people to be aware of folk offering to do work on driveways and car parks.

Staff from trading standards and the roads service say people are claiming to have materials left over which they want to use up.

Services being offered include laying tar, surface dressing and line marking, with the prices charged generally much higher than normal, and the quality of work often poor.

Head of trading standards David Marsh said: “If you are approached in this way, the best advice is to firmly refuse what is being offered.

“If you are thinking about getting work done on your own property there are a number of local businesses, as well as the council’s roads service, that offer such services.

“You are best to get quotes from two or three suppliers and make sure you have a clear agreement in writing about exactly what is to be done, and how much it will cost, before any work begins.

“We are aware too that staff at council premises have also been approached, and there are standard procedures to organise any maintenance works at any council site.”

Anyone needing advice on any consumer issue, or who wants to report an incidence of rogue trading, can contact Trading Standards by emailing trading.standards@shetland.gov.uk or by phoning 01595 744887.