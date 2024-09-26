Shetland’s first archivist honoured with new book

Isles original archivist Brian Smith reading the new book released in his honour.

Shetland’s first archivist has been honoured with a book of essays showcasing topics close to his heart.

Brian Smith, from Lerwick, was the first archivist after being appointed in 1976.

Almost half a century later, his long-term Shetland Museum colleagues have created a book to celebrate his work titled History Maker: Essays in honour of Brian Smith.

He had not been aware of the project until its completion and was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“I didn’t know anything about it, and when I finally saw the book I just about fell of my chair,” he said.

“It’s splendid of course, it was a very nice shock, I wasn’t expecting it at all.”

A total of 19 of his “old friends” contributed essays to the work on subjects he has been “exceptionally interested in” throughout his career.

Contributors came from all over Europe and as far afield as the USA.

Brian decided to become an archivist, as he had a strong interest in history his entire life.

“I’ve always been interested in the history of Shetland, in particular the social history.

“I was very interested in applying the insights I had into social history as I’d studied what had gone on in Shetland at university.”

He added he was “exceptionally grateful” to Mark Smith, who edited the work, long-serving curator Ian Tait, and Angus Johnson for writing its introduction.

Mark Smith said the book has been something they had been working on for a “couple of years” as they felt Brian thoroughly deserved it.

“Brian has been doing this job in the archives coming on 50 years and he’s done lots of original scholarship himself.

“Me and some colleagues thought it would be a good idea to honour him with a collection of essays with new research in Shetland mostly on subjects he’s written about himself.”

Mark said it was a “remarkable achievement” Brian was still working at the archives after starting the role the same year he was born.

History Maker: in honour of Brian Smith was published by The Shetland Times and is available online and in-store at The Shetland Times Bookshop.