Distillery shop to open with new range of whisky blended and bottled in Shetland

September 27, 2024 0
An image of what the shop should look like.

Shetland’s first whisky distillery shop is to open tomorrow – with a product that has been blended and bottled in the isles.

Shetland Whisky posted on Facebook this afternoon to announce the opening.

“Join us,” it said.

The business posted an image of a blended whisky called Nørn, named after a form the form of Norse which is spoken in Shetland.

The whisky has been blended and bottled in Shetland.

The distillery eventually plans to make its own single malt whisky – but that process will take several years.

