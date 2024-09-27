Former headteacher set to become director of children’s services

A former headteacher has expressed her “delight” after being announced as the SICs preferred candidate for the the role of children’s services director.

Samantha Flaws has taken the role on an acting basis following the recent retirement of Helen Budge.

Mrs Flaws said she was “really look forward to the challenge this new role will bring”.

“Huge thanks must go to my family and colleagues who have supported me during the recruitment process.”

Mrs Flaws has worked for the council since 2012, first as a teacher at Bressay Primary School and then headteacher at Cunningsburgh Primary later that year.

She was appointed quality improvement officer for early years in 2016, executive manager for early years in 2021, and most recently was executive manager for education and learning.

Education and families committee chairman Davie Sandison said: “Throughout what has been a robust and rigorous process, Samantha has demonstrated passion, commitment, an authentic leadership style and an obvious dedication to the needs of Shetland’s children and young people.

“She has significant experience of leading change and improvement, and a solid track record of developing strong relationships, both internally and externally.

“I am really looking forward to working with her to improve the outcomes for our young people.”

The Director is responsible for children’s social work, sport and leisure provision and library services, as well as education and schools.