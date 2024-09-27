Bonhoga expected to reopen next year after major refurbishment

A six-figure sum has been secured to carry out the much-needed refurbishment of one of Shetland’s best known creative spaces.

Shetland Arts has welcomed the £100,000 Coastal Community Fund grant, which will be used to secure the work at Bonhoga.

The gallery in Weisdale closed last October and has yet to reopen.

Most of the work will be funded through the Shetland Charitable Trust’s capital grants scheme.

But with the additional £100,000 from the Coastal Communities Fund, tenders are expected to be sent out soon with work scheduled for completion in September 2025.

The Coastal Communities Fund aims to improve the quality of life in Shetland by building community

capacity, addressing climate change and promoting fairer distribution outcomes.

The refurbishment is being led by née gibson architects, and has been interest from local contractors .

The refurbishment will include vital improvements such as reinsulating the roof space and external

walls, improving the conservatory and porch, repointing external stonework, upgrading glazing and

doors, installing air-source heating, EV panels and energy-efficient LED lighting.

The project will see upgrades to kitchen appliances, rewiring, fire and security systems, remodelling of the customer toilets and upgrading the stairlift.

The retail space and kitchen will also be redesigned, along with new gallery lighting, an upgraded sound system and digital signage added.

During Bonhoga’s closure, Shetland Arts are conducting regular maintenance checks and running the

heating to prevent any deterioration before work begins.

Shetland Arts chief executive Graeme Howell said: “Bonhoga is a much-loved space for Shetland’s creative community and is a favourite of many visitors who enjoy the gallery, café, craft centre and shop.

“This additional funding allows us to improve accessibility, modernise the building and enhance the overall visitor experience.

“We are excited about Bonhoga’s future and are grateful for the community’s ongoing support through the refurbishment process, ensuring Bonhoga remains a vibrant creative hub for future generations.”