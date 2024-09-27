News

POLL: Is £3,500 an acceptable price to charge for a school trip? 

September 27, 2024
The Anderson High School sent letters to parents and carers last week about an “exciting opportunity” for a school trip to West Africa.

But the £3,500 estimated price tag for the “Ghana cultural experience” was quite a shock for many.

The school says the school trips provide “valuable cultural opportunities” for pupils – adding that there will be opportunities to secure grants or fundraise to cover the costs.

But for families on lower incomes, the price is likely to be be prohibitive.

What do you think? Is it reasonable to organise a school trip that is likely to cost £3,500? 

