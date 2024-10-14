Senior clinician to join NHS Shetland dental service

NHS Shetland has highlighted a new recruit in its public dental service.

Heather Ballantyne will be taking the role of senior clinician next year.

Dr Ballantyne is said to have a wealth of experience.

She has been with NHS Tayside for almost 22 years, most recently as clinical dental director, but for many years prior as deputy clinical dental director.

She will take up her new position on 1st January.

As well as being in the post of specialist in special care dentistry, she will undertake a vital role as deputy clinical lead for NHS Shetland.

This role will include leading the special care dentistry service, directing support and ongoing training of the clinical team, and supporting the development of the service in line with the oral health strategy.

Director of Dentistry, Antony Visocchi, said: “I want to convey a very warm welcome to Dr Ballantyne. This is undoubtedly a great success for NHS Shetland dental service.

“Not only will Heather bring a huge amount of experience, knowledge and leadership, she will also fulfil the role of specialist in special care dentistry, a speciality that NHS Shetland has never had before.

“As a very well-respected figure within the Scottish dental profession, Heather will continue to be involved on the national stage in order to advocate for the public dental service and for special care dentistry, firmly moving Shetland into the spotlight.

“I am thrilled to formally welcome Heather to Shetland and to start working with her in January, alongside current colleagues, to expand our service and progress our strategy for NHS dentistry in Shetland.”