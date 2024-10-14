Fears raised over airport parking difficulties on those living in the Outer Isles

Sumburgh Airport. Photo: Ronnie Robertson

A North Isles councillor has expressed concern over the impact parking issues at Sumburgh Airport will have on those travelling from the Outer Isles.

Sumburgh Airport urged folk in a Facebook post to consider car sharing, drop-offs, public transport or taxis due to a “nearing full capacity” of its carpark.

However, North Isles councillor Ryan Thomson said this would be particularly challenging for those living in outer island communities.

“Most folk can’t rely on that level of public transport unless they get themselves to Lerwick.

“Car sharing is near impossible when you’re coming down with a car of five most of the time.”

Mr Thomson also stressed public transport from the Outer Isles may not fit in with public transport – which would result in “long waits” at the airport.

Mr Thomson added options such as taxis would be “another expense” for folk trying to travel out of Shetland.