News

Delays and early departures as NorthLink warns of weather-related disruption

October 15, 2024 0
Delays and early departures as NorthLink warns of weather-related disruption

NorthLink has warned passengers of delays and early departures amid high winds.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) southbound sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen will see the Hjaltland depart as scheduled at 7pm but her arrival in Aberdeen could be up to an hour late.

Tomorrow’s southbound sailing will see the Hrossey depart at the earlier time of 4.30pm to arrive in Kirkwall and Aberdeen on time.

Freight vessel Helliar will also be travelling south from Lerwick but her arrival in Aberdeen is subject to delays of up to three hours. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.