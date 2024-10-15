Delays and early departures as NorthLink warns of weather-related disruption

NorthLink has warned passengers of delays and early departures amid high winds.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) southbound sailing from Lerwick to Aberdeen will see the Hjaltland depart as scheduled at 7pm but her arrival in Aberdeen could be up to an hour late.

Tomorrow’s southbound sailing will see the Hrossey depart at the earlier time of 4.30pm to arrive in Kirkwall and Aberdeen on time.

Freight vessel Helliar will also be travelling south from Lerwick but her arrival in Aberdeen is subject to delays of up to three hours.