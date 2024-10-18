Crewman airlifted to hospital

A stock image of the coastguard rescue helicopter landing at Clickimin.

A crewman was airlifted to hospital this morning after the coastguard received a request for a medical evacuation.

The man was on a vessel that had been working with an offshore platform 90 miles north east of Shetland.

Shetland Coastguard received the call to pick up the casualty shortly before 9am this morning.

He was flown to the emergency landing site in Lerwick before being transferred to the Gilbert Bain Hospital for treatment.

The name of the vessel has not been supplied.