NorthLink warns of travel disruption

Shetland Times October 19, 2024 0
NorthLink ferry in stormy weather. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Tomorrow’s southbound NorthLink sailing will leave Lerwick two hours earlier than scheduled.

The ferry operator has advised customers of the move ahead of possible weather-related disruption.

The Hrossey had been due to leave Lerwick at 7pm on Sunday.

But her departure has now been put at 5pm.

Her arrival in Aberdeen may be subject to delays of up to one hour.

Meanwhile, tomorrow’s northbound sailing may face a half hour delay before arriving in Kirkwall.

The poor forecast could also impact on freight services.

The Hellier was due to leave Lerwick for Aberdeen at 2pm tomorrow. But that sailing has now been cancelled.

Pentland Firth crossings are also subject to change.

RELATED STORIES

