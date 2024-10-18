Fishing and Marine Headlines

SIC issues latest on ferries

Shetland Times October 18, 2024
SIC issues latest on ferries

The inter-island ferry Bigga will is being brought back into service on Bluemull Sound following yesterday’s incident involving a cement mixer.

Shetland Islands Council says the vessel will run this weekend, when weather permits.

Meanwhile, Geira is operating a Saturday timetable today [Friday], with bookings suspended.

The council says the last run from Gutcher to Belmont will be at five to seven tonight, and the last run from Belmont will be to Hamarsness at five past seven.

Tomorrow morning the Geira will do a run from Hamarsness to Gutcher at 6.15am and from 6.45am will run to a normal Saturday timetable.

Bookings are available, and all existing bookings for Saturday remain valid.

SHARE POST ON:

About Shetland Times

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Shetland Times

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.