SIC issues latest on ferries

The inter-island ferry Bigga will is being brought back into service on Bluemull Sound following yesterday’s incident involving a cement mixer.

Shetland Islands Council says the vessel will run this weekend, when weather permits.

Meanwhile, Geira is operating a Saturday timetable today [Friday], with bookings suspended.

The council says the last run from Gutcher to Belmont will be at five to seven tonight, and the last run from Belmont will be to Hamarsness at five past seven.

Tomorrow morning the Geira will do a run from Hamarsness to Gutcher at 6.15am and from 6.45am will run to a normal Saturday timetable.

Bookings are available, and all existing bookings for Saturday remain valid.