Fresh salmon lost overboard from NorthLink freight boat in severe weather 

NorthLink's freight vessel Helliar sailing in Lerwick. Photo: Nick McCaffrey

Fresh salmon was lost overboard from the NorthLink freight boat during severe weather.

Scottish Sea Farms confirmed it had lost several boxes of freshly packed salmon during the southbound crossing of the Helliar on Wednesday night.

It happened when several freight trailers broke their chains and trestles, resulting in some damage.

The company has received two reports of its fish boxes washing ashore in Shetland and is asking people to get in touch if they spot any more.

Head of operations at Scottish Sea Farms, Ewan Mackintosh, said: “Following the incident on board, which saw several freight trailers damaged, including one containing boxes of our freshly packed salmon, we have now notified all affected customers of the disruption to their deliveries.

“We have also moved swiftly to recover the packaging lost in the incident, thanks to the Shetland community alerting us, and are checking local shores regularly.”

It is understood all of the trailers remained on board.

Anyone who spots any more fish boxes is asked to contact the company by emailing community@scottishseafarms.com or using the online form at scottishseafarms.com.

NorthLink Ferries said in a statement: “The NorthLink freight vessel, the MV Helliar, encountered stormy seas whilst navigating the Fair Isle gap during the overnight sailing between Lerwick and Aberdeen on 16th-17th October.

“Some cargo shift was noted as a consequence. When conditions allowed all cargo was secured however, during this process, it was observed that some boxed salmon had been lost overboard. The vessel berthed in the port of Aberdeen at 1230hrs on 17th October.”