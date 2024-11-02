Craft fair a huge draw

This year’s Clickimin Craft Fair has drawn hundreds through the doors.

Organisers say 800 visitors came to enjoy the flagship arts and craft event yesterday alone, with a record number of 111 exhibitors attending – so many that a handful even had to be squeezed into the main foyer.

It comes as a great way for Jennifer Tait, who is stepping down as secretary after this year’s event, to end her time in the role.

“It’s going fantastic,” she told The Shetland Times, adding there had been “loads and loads” of people attending.

“It was super busy last night – we had 800 folk through the door just in the two and a half hours that we were open.

“We’ve got so many crafters here and so many local folk that want to come along and support them.

“For a lot of folk, this is the start of their Christmas shopping. They come here specifically because they want to get Christmas presents or – for a lot of folk – they want to get some nice local treats for themselves.”

She said there were new exhibitors this year, including new artists doing original acrylics, new print-makers and one who had made work by up-cycling furniture.

The big interest from exhibitors, she said, had been “really exciting”.

“There are 106 stands, but there are 111 exhibitors. I think this is the most number of folk we’ve ever managed to squeeze into the Clickimin. We’ve even got four stands up in the main foyer.”

Nicole Simpson of the Scalloway-based Rosy Step was one of those first-time exhibitors, and was on hand with stationery cards and bespoke invites.

“It’s very exciting. It’s really good, and lots of positive comments.”

Also attending for the first time was 18-year-old Sparrow Howard, who was reaping the rewards after being named a student of the year in her National Certificate Art and Design course at the college.

The prize was to have a stall at the craft fair, and Sparrow was eager to tap into the demand for Christmas presents, with a range of wooden decorations, and prints developed from a painting of Bain’s Beach in Lerwick.

Despite the busy scene, there was plenty of opportunity to relax – not least from watching Anne Barron paint a beautiful picture of a raven against a blue moon background.

“He’s just a very handsome gentleman,” she said.

Just as impressive was the moon, which changes when viewed from different angles.

“I’m trying to put some detail in now, but a lot of people have been debating whether I should finish him or not. He kind of has a look. There are some amazing paintings where it fades away.”

Suze Walker of Island Botanicals was showcasing a range of herbal teas, medicinal vinegars and elderberry syrups.

She has been running the business for the last “five or six years”, but has worked as a herbalist for much longer.

Over the years she has developed an interest in providing remedies made from garden plants.

Suzanne Shearer of Soapery 21 was on hand, too, with a selection of soaps, balms and soaks – all made by Suzanne herself and blended with her own essential oils.

“They’re all natural, plant-based, and I make it all from scratch,” she said.

“It’s been a really lovely fair so far,” added Suzanne, who was exhibiting at the Clickimin for the third time.

“It’s been really busy, and really sociable. It’s really lovely to meet customers as well. I sell online, and I sell into shops, but it’s really lovely when you get to sell face to face to people as well.”