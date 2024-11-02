Sheriff surprised drunk driver managed to get damaged van to move

A 52-year-old man who drove a severely damaged van dangerously and while drunk has been fined £1,000.

Ralph Cuthbertson, of Bedlington, Northumberland, was also disqualified from driving for a year after admitting the offences at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank was shown a photo of the damaged vehicle and said it was “quite a feat” he managed to move it at all given the state it was in.

The court heard Cuthbertson crashed his van near the Brig o’ Fitch at around 2.30am on 7th October after drinking in Lerwick.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said passersby came to his assistance after witnessing the crash but the accused drove off in the damaged vehicle.

Police officers on patrol came across the crash site soon after and were pointed in Cuthbertson’s direction by the passersby.

Mr MacKenzie said the officers caught up with the accused and could hear a loud scraping noise as components of his van were dragging along the road.

Cuthbertson failed a roadside screening test and was arrested.

He gave a reading showing he was over three times the limit.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said his client had been told to time off after 28 days on duty and decided to spend it drinking with colleagues in town.

Although a taxi was called to collect the workmates, Mr Allan said they were having “such a good time” they decided to stay.

As a result, it meant Cuthbertson chose to drive the vehicle back up the road.

Mr Allan said his client, a multi-skilled technician, had lost his job as a result of the incident, and would struggle to find employment without a licence.

He said his client wanted to apologise for his behaviour.

Sheriff Cruickshank fined Cuthbertson £1,000 and disqualified him from holding or obtaining a licence for a year.

Cuthbertson will have to take the extended driving test before he is allowed back on the road again.