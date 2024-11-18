Polar cruise ship cancels her maiden Lerwick call due to weather 

Previous cruise ship visitors. Photo: Alexander Simpson

The final cruise ship visit of the season has been cancelled due to weather – despite her credentials as a luxury polar exploration ship.

Le Commandant Charcot had been scheduled to visit Lerwick today (Monday) as part of her Autumn Splendours cruise – a 14-day journey from Lofoten in the Arctic circle to the Norwegian fjords

At a little over €14,000, it is one of the more exclusive cruises to schedule a call in Lerwick – but comparatively cheap compared to some of her other expeditions.

The polar exploration ship, which has a cigar lounge, spa and outdoor pool, takes guests on cruises of the Weddell Sea, off the coast of Antarctica, where the most expensive tickets cost more than $90,000.

French cruise ship operator Ponant claims Le Commandant Charcot is the first luxury hybrid electric polar exploration ship powered by liquified natural gas.

She had been scheduled to round off another record breaking season for Lerwick Port Authority.

As previously reported, the 2024 cruise season featured 134 vessel arrivals, representing 6.9 million gross tonnes of shipping and carrying 138,537 passengers.