‘Crisis’ at NorthLink, Labour warns

A crisis is brewing aboard NorthLink’s ferries, the Labour party’s Shetland branch has warned.

It has called on pods to be replaced by separate male and female dormitories, amid concerns travellers are being made unsafe due to a lack of proper sleeping accommodation.

In a letter to NorthLink’s managing director Stuart Garrett, branch secretary Gordon Thomson says the “much vaunted” pods in mixed dormitories are insecure and threatening, especially to solo female travellers.

He has also called for a return of shared cabins.

And travellers eligible for vouchers that allow up to four trips should have a cabin included in the provision, he says.

“The Labour Party in Shetland believes there is a crisis aboard NorthLink’s Aberdeen-Shetland ferries,” Mr Thomson states in his letter, which has also been sent to Scottish transport minister Fiona Hyslop.

“Travellers are in many cases being made unsafe, uncomfortable and unwell due to lack of proper sleeping accommodation.

“Shetland residents travelling alone and using their Scottish government travel vouchers are

discriminated against.

“The much-vaunted pods in mixed dormitories are insecure, threatening – especially to solo

female travellers – and extremely uncomfortable.

“Too few cabins are available and the booking system encourages advance ‘holding’ bookings that are often cancelled at the last minute. This is inefficient and unacceptable.”

He stated people were choosing to sleep on the floor, but a good night’s sleep would never be possible in those circumstances.

“Those facing long drives next day are being put at serious risk,” he added.

“Sharing of cabins by solo travellers is not officially allowed, and that means that Shetland residents travelling alone with concessions and using Scottish government travel vouchers are having to use all four of their vouchers to secure cabin accommodation for one return trip, or pay extra for exclusive use of cabins.

“This is inefficient and unacceptable. It seems to illustrate an intrinsic bias against Shetland residents with concessions.”

NorthLink has been contacted for a response.

