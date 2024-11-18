News

Tourist centre closes for final time today as future of building remains unclear

The Lerwick tourist centre officially closes today (Monday) for the final time. 

VisitScotland confirmed the closure date in June as part of controversial nationwide plans to shut all of its iCentres and focus on online marketing.

The announcement sparked major opposition from visitors, businesses and Shetlanders alike.

Shetland Tourism Association launched an online petition to save the centre, which thousands signed.

Meanwhile, the future of the building remains uncertain.

Its current owner, Shetland Islands Council, put the building up for lease or sale this summer.

Although it is understood one of the bids, made by two Shetland women keen to retain the building as a tourist centre, was successful, there has been no official confirmation.

The Scottish Land Registry still lists Shetland Islands Council as the current owner. 

