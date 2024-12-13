News

In this week’s Shetland Times

December 13, 2024 0
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 13th December) edition of The Shetland Times:

 • Fix funding or face a ferry fiasco for freighter-flex vessels, says forum.

 • Turbine debris, guilty plea and an “outrageous” request to regulatory referee — energy giant SSE under fire.

• Timeline of the missing Cessna 172 aircraft discovered with human remains.

• ENERGY ZONE: councillors hear “fair share” energy report as new turbine consented north of Lerwick.

• Urafirth Primary earns a positive report.

• SPORT: Whalsay golf course is “best in the world” and Valkyries finish their season unbeaten.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.