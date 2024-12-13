Get voting for your favourite photo to feature in The Shetland Times 2025 calendar

We are looking for votes to give us a spectacular photograph to adorn The Shetland Times 2024 calendar.

We have whittled down hundreds of entries to a shortlist of just a dozen fantastic images.

The stunning photographs take in some of Shetland’s most iconic, scenes and landscapes.

It was an arduous task to select just 12 from a large number of entries.

Thank you to all readers who took time to submit their entries.

The standard was again very high – unfortunately some had to be discounted because their orientation or resolution would not have worked for the calendar layout.

You only have a short period of time to get your votes in.

Select your favourite using the form below before midnight on Sunday, 22nd December.

The glossy 2025 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.