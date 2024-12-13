News

Get voting for your favourite photo to feature in The Shetland Times 2025 calendar

December 13, 2024 0
Get voting for your favourite photo to feature in The Shetland Times 2025 calendar

We are looking for votes to give us a spectacular photograph to adorn The Shetland Times 2024 calendar.

We have whittled down hundreds of entries to a shortlist of just a dozen fantastic images.

The stunning photographs take in some of Shetland’s most iconic, scenes and landscapes.

It was an arduous task to select just 12 from a large number of entries.

Thank you to all readers who took time to submit their entries.

The standard was again very high – unfortunately some had to be discounted because their orientation or resolution would not have worked for the calendar layout.

You only have a short period of time to get your votes in.

Select your favourite using the form below before midnight on Sunday, 22nd December.

The glossy 2025 calendar will be included free with the newspaper over the festive period.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to [email protected] for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.