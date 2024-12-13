News

POLL: Should the council appoint un-elected religious representatives to voting roles? 

December 13, 2024 0
POLL: Should the council appoint un-elected religious representatives to voting roles? 
Councillor Ian Scott mentioned Yoda in the debate. 

The controversial question of whether unelected religious representatives should have voting roles in council committees resurfaced this week.

Shetland Central councillor Ian Scott again called for them to be banished.

The SIC has traditionally included a Church of Scotland representative on its education and families committee.

Members of the full council appointed Andrew Miller to fulfill that roll until spring 2027.

But Mr Scott likened the process to the House of Lords, which has 20 “lords spiritual” despite abolishing hereditary peerages earlier this year.

Mr Scott said: “I see no reason whatsoever that because of personal beliefs – be it religion or Yoda or whatever – why on Earth these people should have anything whatsoever to do with our decision system.”

What do you think? Take part in our poll and let us know.

