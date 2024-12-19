Times campaign nominated in press awards

The Shetland Times has been recognised in the Highlands and Islands Press Awards.

The newspaper has been shortlisted in the Campaign of the Year category, in recognition of its call for charity Dogs Against Drugs to benefit from the proceeds of crime.

New Shetland Times reporter Daniel Shailer is also in the running for the Alex Main Trophy, after being nominated in the Young Journalist of the Year category.

There are two nominations for former Shetland Times reporter Ryan Nicolson, who has been shortlisted in the environment and sustainability category, and the Feature Writer of the Year category.

The award winners will be revealed at the Press Ball, which will be held at the Kingsmills Hotel, Inverness, on Friday, 7th February.

Head judge Nicola McAlley said: “As with previous years, the standard was exceptionally high, which meant we had some difficult decisions to make with much debate and deliberation over finalists and winners in each category.

“I want to thank everyone for taking the time to enter and demonstrate again that there is a high quality of work being carried out in our vast and varied area of Scotland.”