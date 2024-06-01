Election notice officially announced

A notice for the UK parliamentary election has officially been announced.

Returning officer Oliver Reid posted the notice for the Orkney and Shetland constituency yesterday (Friday).

Nomination papers must be delivered to Mr Reid in Kirkwall by 4pm on Friday, 7th June.

Candidates announced so far are: Alex Armitage (Greens); Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrats); Robert Leslie (SNP); Shane Painter (Conservative); Conor Savage (Labour); Robert Smith (Reform).

The poll will take place on Thursday 4th July.

People must be on the Electoral Register to take part.

Registration can be done online or at the Electoral Registration Office at 20 Commercial Road, Lerwick – phone 01595 745700 or email ero@shetland.gov.uk.