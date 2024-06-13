Thermal imaging binoculars gifted to RNLI

Ingvar Haraldsson (right) presents thermal imaging binoculars to crew of Lerwick Lifeboat. Pictured from left are: Kal McCulloch, crewmember. Paul Hutchison, mechanic; and Stephen Manson, coxswain." Photo: RNLI Lerwick

The crew of the Lerwick lifeboat crew has accepted a donation of thermal imaging binoculars to aid their night-time search and rescue.

The donation has come from the UK-based charity the Skipasund Foundation.

Manufactured by imaging specialist PULSAR, the binoculars feature a high-resolution thermal sensor that can detect heat sources in complete darkness up to distances of two kilometres.

The waterproof binoculars, which retail for almost £6,000, also have a laser rangefinder, accurate up to 1,000 metres, as well as a built-in photo and video recorder that can wirelessly transfer digital images to other devices or by cable to a computer hard drive.

Haraldur Agustsson, founder of The Skipasund Foundation said: “We’re proud to be able to support the incredible work of Lerwick Lifeboat crew and we hope this new equipment helps them to save lives at sea.

Haraldur’s son, Ingvar Haraldsson, presented the binoculars to the crew at Lerwick Lifeboat station.

“I have been closely linked to the sea in various ways and the RNLI has always been very close to my heart.”

Coxswain Stephen Manson said: “These binoculars will be an important asset for our crew to use during searches in darkness and we’re very grateful for this generous donation from The Skipasund Foundation.

“It’s always difficult to spot any casualty in the sea or coastline at night, especially if they’re not wearing anything reflective. The thermal images from these binoculars will save valuable time spent searching, so we can reach a casualty quicker.”