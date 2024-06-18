Council staff leave Hayfield House amid repairs to leaking roof

Repairs are being carried out on the leaking roof of Hayfield House – the headquarters of the SIC’s children’s services department.

Outgoing director Helen Budge said staff had been “temporarily decanted” from part of the building while the work is under way.

“Hayfield House remains open and services continue as normal,” she added.

The B-listed building, which was built in the 1800s, was put forward as a potential candidate housing redevelopment in a recent council asset management strategy.

The strategy noted the former hotel would need “significant investment” to remain fit for purpose,