Power outage after underground cable damaged

June 18, 2024 0
Around 300 homes were left in the dark this morning (Tuesday) after an underground power cable was hit.

SSEN admitted a contractor working on its Kergord-Gremista connection project was behind the outage.

It said the company struck the underground electricity cable at around 8am, with no injuries reported.

Around seven homes remain without power, with engineers expected to restore it by 4pm.

SSEN said most homes were restored within an hour, and repairs to the damaged cable are now under way.

“We thank those affected for their patience while engineers work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” it added.

An investigation is under way to determine the cause of the incident.

